Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,091 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Ulta Beauty worth $22,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 276.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,766,000 after buying an additional 592,461 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 9.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 564,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,654,000 after buying an additional 48,689 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $153,942,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 480,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,893,000 after buying an additional 18,787 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,121,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ULTA. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.09.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $68,996,625.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,546,773.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 907,170 shares of company stock valued at $284,391,333. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA opened at $332.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $323.41. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.01 and a 52 week high of $351.72.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.