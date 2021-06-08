Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 266.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,703 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,512 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.23. The stock had a trading volume of 68,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,913. The company has a market capitalization of $148.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.53. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $161.41 and a 1-year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.32.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.