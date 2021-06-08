United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

UUGRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on United Utilities Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UUGRY traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.00. The company had a trading volume of 141,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,413. United Utilities Group has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $29.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.57.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

