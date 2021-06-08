United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

UUGRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on United Utilities Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UUGRY traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.00. The company had a trading volume of 141,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,413. United Utilities Group has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $29.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.57.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

