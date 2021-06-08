Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Unity Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 39.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Unity Bancorp has a payout ratio of 12.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Unity Bancorp to earn $2.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.4%.

UNTY stock opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.51. Unity Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $241.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $21.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unity Bancorp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Laureen Cook sold 8,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $171,724.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Janice Bolomey sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $247,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,139.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,831 shares of company stock valued at $699,694. Corporate insiders own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Unity Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

