US Solar Fund PLC (LON:USF) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

US Solar Fund PLC (LON:USF) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from US Solar Fund’s previous dividend of $0.005. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON USF opened at GBX 1.02 ($0.01) on Tuesday. US Solar Fund has a one year low of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 1.20 ($0.02). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.03.

