VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.23. VAALCO Energy shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 330,879 shares trading hands.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of VAALCO Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th.

The company has a market cap of $185.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.56.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $39.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.10 million. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Equities analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in VAALCO Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,238 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,730,174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after buying an additional 45,694 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 886,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 61,966 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

