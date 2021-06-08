Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Receives $20.53 Average PT from Brokerages

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.53.

VALE has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 price objective on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vale in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vale by 388.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Vale during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vale by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $22.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Vale has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $23.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.24.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 49.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vale will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

