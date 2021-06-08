Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Bought by Full Sail Capital LLC

Full Sail Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises about 2.8% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $28,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCR. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

VCR stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $304.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,108. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $188.93 and a 52 week high of $316.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $305.51.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

