Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Full Sail Capital LLC

Full Sail Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Full Sail Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $11,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $475,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,500,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $517,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $260,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $94.00. 2,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,848. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $55.04 and a twelve month high of $94.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.97.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.