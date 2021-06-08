Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Purchased by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 297,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,723 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $38,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,943,000 after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $2,312,000. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 177,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 97,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $139.64. 3,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,889. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.05 and a fifty-two week high of $139.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.24.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.