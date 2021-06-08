Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s 7th Largest Position

JRM Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,246 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 5.8% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.18. 144,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,350,864. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.23. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $53.21.

