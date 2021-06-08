Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 14.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,464,000. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $53.19 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $53.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.23.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.