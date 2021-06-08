Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Raised by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 21.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,398,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601,939 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $279,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $355,818,000. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $309,731,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,031 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,267,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,658 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,347 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,909. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.28.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

