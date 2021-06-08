Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires Shares of 40,000 Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,851,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $6,873,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.48, for a total value of $854,341.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,641 shares of company stock worth $71,121,680. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.65.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $3.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $346.30. The stock had a trading volume of 81,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,490,788. The company has a market cap of $101.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.30. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.66 and a 52 week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 25.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

