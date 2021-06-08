Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $10.19 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $10,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the first quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 68,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,823.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,893 shares of company stock valued at $13,956,239. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.62. 109,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,440,625. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $56.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

