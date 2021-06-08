Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $21.17 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 61.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 95,000 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $21,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 19.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 36,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,073,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 194.8% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 22,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.7% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 624,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $222,332,000 after buying an additional 75,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.48.

NYSE:MA traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $365.77. 57,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,944,839. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $371.77. The company has a market cap of $362.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.76, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

