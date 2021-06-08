Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $383.89 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 2,676.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,274,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,868,266 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Canada ETF comprises about 5.6% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned about 9.70% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $383,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWC. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000.

NYSEARCA EWC traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $38.13. 58,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,321,601. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $38.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.13.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

