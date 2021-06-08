Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $42.15 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.6% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $42,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 815 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 7,546 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $484,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 67,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $465.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,867. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.41 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $461.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 19.11%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 price target (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $491.38.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total value of $232,659.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,467 shares of company stock valued at $12,992,174. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

