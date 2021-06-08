Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,835 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,952,000 after buying an additional 125,691 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Medtronic by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 627,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $73,469,000 after buying an additional 26,502 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 120,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,111,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.06. The company had a trading volume of 69,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,679,736. The stock has a market cap of $163.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $87.68 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

