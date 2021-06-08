Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases New Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,924,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 18.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,135,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163,335 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,425,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,135 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825,916 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,319,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,506,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

CCL traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $31.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,808,113. The firm has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.33. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.81.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,375.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Argus upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

