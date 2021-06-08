Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys New Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.1% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,679,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $506,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,813 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,762,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,235,000 after acquiring an additional 360,480 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,798,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,341,000 after acquiring an additional 260,104 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 555,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after acquiring an additional 246,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 206.0% during the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,432,000 after acquiring an additional 244,805 shares during the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

In related news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,221.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MMP shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

Shares of MMP opened at $51.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.11. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $52.42.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 34.70%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.