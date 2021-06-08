Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 316,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,550 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $44,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,445,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,506,000 after purchasing an additional 239,044 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 909,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,436,000 after acquiring an additional 478,527 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,570,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 514,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,187,000.

In other news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FCN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $137.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.53. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.87 and a 52 week high of $147.38.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.84 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

