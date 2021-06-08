Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $37.01 Million Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 102.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,982 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.75% of Grand Canyon Education worth $37,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 117.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth $39,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 22.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 44.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $89.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.12. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.64 and a 52-week high of $115.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $236.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.89 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.71%. Research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

