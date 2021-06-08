Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,370,566,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,126,076,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

NYSE JNJ opened at $164.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.97. The company has a market cap of $434.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

