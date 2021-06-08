Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Increases Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27,297 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.16% of Avery Dennison worth $25,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

AVY opened at $216.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $109.07 and a 1-year high of $226.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.16.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $247.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.73.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

