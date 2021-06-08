Venus (XVS) Market Cap Hits $247.13 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 17.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 8th. One Venus coin can currently be bought for approximately $24.41 or 0.00074520 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a market cap of $247.13 million and $69.86 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Venus has traded down 25.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,715.33 or 0.99894018 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00039455 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00010378 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001018 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00010283 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,126,115 coins. The official website for Venus is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

