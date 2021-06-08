Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Major Shareholder Patricia R. Miller Sells 4,379 Shares

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 4,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $54,737.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,772,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Patricia R. Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Patricia R. Miller sold 21,148 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $222,265.48.

Shares of VRA opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.08 and a beta of 1.84. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $13.39.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRA. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,724,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after buying an additional 700,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,083,000 after purchasing an additional 574,175 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 532.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 199,296 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 158.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 216,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 132,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the first quarter worth $989,000. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

