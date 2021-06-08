VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Shares Bought by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of VEREIT by 11.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VEREIT by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VER. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Capital One Financial raised shares of VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.09.

Shares of VER stock opened at $48.81 on Tuesday. VEREIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $49.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.84, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 59.49%.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

