Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $202.67.

VRSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $1,000,771.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,858,824.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,329,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,782 shares of company stock worth $6,222,552 in the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 460.0% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,620,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,947 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $295,450,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 465.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,291,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,161,000 after buying an additional 1,063,044 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2,590.5% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,058,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,083,000 after buying an additional 1,019,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17,844.9% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 737,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,315,000 after buying an additional 733,425 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRSK stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,206. The company has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.90. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $159.17 and a 52 week high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

