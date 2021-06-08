Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veritone’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.15). Veritone reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Veritone.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VERI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veritone in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veritone in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veritone in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Veritone in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Veritone by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VERI traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.10. 600,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,902. Veritone has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $50.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 3.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.92.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

