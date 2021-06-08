VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) PT Raised to $36.00

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.78.

VICI stock opened at $32.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.50. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $32.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 88.15% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Analysts forecast that VICI Properties will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.49%.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 13,200 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,843.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,012,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,409 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in VICI Properties by 187.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,059,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,970,000 after acquiring an additional 28,063,460 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in VICI Properties by 7.5% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 21,448,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 38.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,082,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 12.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,284,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,555 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

