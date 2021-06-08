Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 963 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 6.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $25,851.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $213,000.00. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSEX opened at $87.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 0.26. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $87.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.85.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $32.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSEX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

