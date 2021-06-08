Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NARI. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NARI opened at $88.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 402.15. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.59 and a fifty-two week high of $127.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.69.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total value of $516,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,178.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 1,200,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $134,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,733,206 shares of company stock valued at $192,643,900. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

NARI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

