Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $501,000 Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

NASDAQ COKE opened at $448.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.59. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $448.06.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $4.37. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 43.83%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.