Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 191,492 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 71.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 191,492 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth $19,613,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,871,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,771,000 after buying an additional 1,191,496 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth $6,484,000. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 852.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 714,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,551,000 after buying an additional 639,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,776,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,684,000 after buying an additional 577,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $1,396,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 549,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

TWO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.79.

Shares of TWO opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $7.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.82.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.30% and a return on equity of 13.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 87.18%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

