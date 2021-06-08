Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,059 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PZZA shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.21.

Papa John’s International stock opened at $96.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.93, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $110.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.27.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.29%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

