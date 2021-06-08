Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 713 Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 3.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 3.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

WRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.57. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.99 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.