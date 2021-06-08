Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 95.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,796 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 632,622 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Umpqua by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Umpqua by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Umpqua by 16.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.54. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Umpqua’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

