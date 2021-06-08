Victrex (LON:VCT) Lifted to Add at Numis Securities

Numis Securities upgraded shares of Victrex (LON:VCT) to an add rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VCT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Victrex to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Victrex to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,105 ($27.50).

Get Victrex alerts:

Shares of LON:VCT opened at GBX 2,548 ($33.29) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,371.56. Victrex has a one year low of GBX 1,798 ($23.49) and a one year high of GBX 2,620 ($34.23). The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 41.16.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 13.42 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.53%. Victrex’s payout ratio is currently 0.75%.

In related news, insider Martin Court bought 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,164 ($28.27) per share, for a total transaction of £8,980.60 ($11,733.21). Also, insider Richard Armitage sold 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,462 ($32.17), for a total transaction of £31,168.92 ($40,722.39). Insiders have acquired 428 shares of company stock worth $926,992 over the last 90 days.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.