VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Price Hits $0.43

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 8th. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $21.08 million and approximately $3.79 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

