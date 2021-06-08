Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 180 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been assigned a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.38% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VOD. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 192 ($2.51) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 197 ($2.57) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 178.09 ($2.33).
Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 129.14 ($1.69) on Tuesday. Vodafone Group has a one year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a one year high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of £36.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 430.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 133.76.
About Vodafone Group
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
