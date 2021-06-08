Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 180 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been assigned a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VOD. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 192 ($2.51) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 197 ($2.57) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 178.09 ($2.33).

Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 129.14 ($1.69) on Tuesday. Vodafone Group has a one year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a one year high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of £36.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 430.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 133.76.

In other news, insider Van Boxmeer bought 305,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £411,750 ($537,954.01).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

