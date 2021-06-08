Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 8,350 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 75.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $753,000. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter.

ARKK stock opened at $112.69 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $60.61 and a 12 month high of $159.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.23.

