Vontobel Holding Ltd. Cuts Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 38.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.42.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $143.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $178.94 billion, a PE ratio of 59.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.11 and a 1-year high of $144.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.63.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,612,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 462,864 shares in the company, valued at $60,200,091.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,021,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,477 shares of company stock worth $21,174,398 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

