Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 466.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,089 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $312,324.30. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,464 shares of company stock worth $973,073. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PEG opened at $60.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $64.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.10.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.55.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

