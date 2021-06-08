Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 3,249 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Krystal Biotech worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 3.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. 74.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

Shares of KRYS opened at $66.26 on Tuesday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $87.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

