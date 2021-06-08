Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 3,695 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,695 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Farfetch by 352.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,483,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,079,000 after acquiring an additional 19,850,348 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Farfetch by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,925,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,628,000 after acquiring an additional 13,737,367 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth $873,875,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth $514,600,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Farfetch during the first quarter worth $251,804,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

FTCH stock opened at $47.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.76. Farfetch Ltd has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $73.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 3.31.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $485.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 150.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. Farfetch’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

