voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.82 million-7.24 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.02 million.

VJET traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.87. 20,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,087. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. voxeljet has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $87.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.32.

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 89.91% and a negative net margin of 96.79%. The company had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VJET shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on voxeljet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on voxeljet in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

About voxeljet

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

