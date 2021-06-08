W Green Pay (WGP) Price Tops $0.0071 on Top Exchanges

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. During the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. W Green Pay has a total market cap of $125,659.44 and approximately $6,602.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One W Green Pay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00069685 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00026224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $315.30 or 0.00961789 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,097.62 or 0.09448880 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00050391 BTC.

W Green Pay Profile

WGP is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg . W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @WGreenPay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

