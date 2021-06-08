Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) has been assigned a €32.00 ($37.65) target price by investment analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wacker Neuson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €26.30 ($30.94).

Shares of Wacker Neuson stock opened at €25.02 ($29.44) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 53.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.49. Wacker Neuson has a 12-month low of €11.76 ($13.84) and a 12-month high of €25.88 ($30.45).

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

