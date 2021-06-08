Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Purchases New Shares in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 42,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,274,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $687,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,488,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $995,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,067,000.

OTCMKTS JOFFU opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.01.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

